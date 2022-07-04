GameThread Game #81: Jays @ A’s

Late-night baseball tonight. It is a 9:00 Eastern start. Tomorrow’s is 9:40 and Wednesday is a day game. 3:00 Eastern start. We continue the streak of not having two games in a row with the same start time.

That all ends in Seattle. Those games are all 10:00 Eastern start times. I thought a bit about going to Seattle for the series but decided against it.

There is a bit of injury news. Both Danny Jansen and Yimi Garcia are starting their rehab assignments for Buffalo tonight. Garcia threw a perfect inning with 2 strikeouts. He could be joining the Jays soon.

And Kevin Gausman says he is having trouble pushing off with this sore foot. He’s to throw a bullpen session tomorrow, but I’m thinking he won’t be making his next start. And he credits his high-top cleats for saving him from a broken ankle.

Just visited with Kevin Gausman, who says wearing these hightops saved his ankle on that comebacker Saturday. Said if he was wearing low-cut shoes, his ankle "would probably be in pieces right now."



Gausman's spikes right here show the elevation in the kicks -- pic.twitter.com/MUgBGlMGoj — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) July 4, 2022

Tonight’s lineup:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ATHLETICS George Springer - CF Tony Kemp - LF Bo Bichette - SS Ramon Laureano - RF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Seth Brown - 1B Alejandro Kirk - C Sean Murphy - C Teoscar Hernandez - RF Stephen Vogt - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Elvis Andrus - SS Matt Chapman - 3B Vimael Machin - 3B Santiago Espinal - 2B Skye Bolt - CF Cavan Biggio - 1B Nick Allen - 2B Alek Manoah - RHP Cole Irvin - LHP

Go Jays Go.

