Blue Jays mid-term report card: Santiago Espinal

Santiago Espinal had a terrific rookie season, last year. I figured he was playing over his head and would revert to a lower-average player, but with a very good glove.
But then he had a pretty terrific start to this season.
But then, since he’s been alternating between hot and cold stretches. He’s had hitless streaks and hitting streaks. Back in May, he had a 16-game hitting streak (with a .357/.403/.464 line). In early June he had a stretch where he hit .400/.441/.655.
His batting line:
|Age
|G
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|OPS+
|GDP
|HBP
|27
|80
|309
|283
|30
|77
|20
|0
|6
|37
|3
|2
|22
|53
|.272
|.324
|.406
|.730
|107
|9
|1
Generated 7/5/2022.
Much like last year, he's been killing lefties (.354/.419/.585) but having troubles vs. right-handers (.248/.294/.353). Against lefties, he could lead off or bat cleanup. Against righties, he should hit at the bottom of the lineup.
The leftie numbers are a small sample, just 65 at-bats, but, considering he was much the same last year (well not to the same degree) I think we can trust that he is better against LHP.
Defensively, he’s looked great, he’s made just 3 errors at second base (of course he’s made 2 errors in just 64 innings at third base, but then third basemen tend to make errors). UZR doesn’t agree that he is terrific at second (-0.9 UZR/150). I’m thinking the number will improve as the season goes on. In Outs Above Average he is third in the AL at second base, at 6.
Santiago is a finalist in All-Star voting (voting starts today). I’d love to see him play in the All-Star game.
Baseball Reference has Espinal at a 2.0 WAR. FanGraphs 1.8 which puts him tied for third on the team.
Poll
For the first half I’d give Santiago Espinal an
-
0%
A
-
60%
B+
-
20%
B
-
0%
B-
-
0%
C+
-
20%
C
-
0%
C-
-
0%
D+
-
0%
D
-
0%
D-
-
0%
F
