Blue Jays mid-term report card: Santiago Espinal

Santiago Espinal had a terrific rookie season, last year. I figured he was playing over his head and would revert to a lower-average player, but with a very good glove.

But then he had a pretty terrific start to this season.

But then, since he’s been alternating between hot and cold stretches. He’s had hitless streaks and hitting streaks. Back in May, he had a 16-game hitting streak (with a .357/.403/.464 line). In early June he had a stretch where he hit .400/.441/.655.

His batting line:

Standard Batting Age G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ GDP HBP 27 80 309 283 30 77 20 0 6 37 3 2 22 53 .272 .324 .406 .730 107 9 1 View Original Table

Much like last year, he's been killing lefties (.354/.419/.585) but having troubles vs. right-handers (.248/.294/.353). Against lefties, he could lead off or bat cleanup. Against righties, he should hit at the bottom of the lineup.

The leftie numbers are a small sample, just 65 at-bats, but, considering he was much the same last year (well not to the same degree) I think we can trust that he is better against LHP.

Defensively, he’s looked great, he’s made just 3 errors at second base (of course he’s made 2 errors in just 64 innings at third base, but then third basemen tend to make errors). UZR doesn’t agree that he is terrific at second (-0.9 UZR/150). I’m thinking the number will improve as the season goes on. In Outs Above Average he is third in the AL at second base, at 6.

Santiago is a finalist in All-Star voting (voting starts today). I’d love to see him play in the All-Star game.

Baseball Reference has Espinal at a 2.0 WAR. FanGraphs 1.8 which puts him tied for third on the team.