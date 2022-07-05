GameThread Game #82: Jays at A’s

Hi Blue Jays. Can we win tonight? Pretty please with a cherry on top?

Here are tonight’s lineups looking to put this losing streak behind them. Days off for Vladdy and Gurriel.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ATHLETICS George Springer - CF Nick Allen - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Ramon Laureano - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH Christian Bethancourt - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Sean Murphy - C Cavan Biggio - 1B Stephen Piscotty - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Elvis Andrus - SS Raimel Tapia - LF Chad Pinder - LF Santiago Espinal - 2B Sheldon Neuse - 3B Gabriel Moreno - C Skye Bolt - CF Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Adrian Martinez - RHP

