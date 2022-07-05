GameThread Game #82: Jays at A’s

Hi Blue Jays. Can we win tonight? Pretty please with a cherry on top?
Here are tonight’s lineups looking to put this losing streak behind them. Days off for Vladdy and Gurriel.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ATHLETICS
|George Springer - CF
|Nick Allen - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Ramon Laureano - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Christian Bethancourt - 1B
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Sean Murphy - C
|Cavan Biggio - 1B
|Stephen Piscotty - RF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Chad Pinder - LF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Sheldon Neuse - 3B
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Skye Bolt - CF
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Adrian Martinez - RHP
Poll
Will a player from either team hit a triple tonight?
-
13%
Yeah!
-
86%
Nah.
Poll
Will Kikuchi have a quality start tonight?
-
55%
You bet!
-
44%
Sadly no
Poll
How many runs will the Jays score tonight?
-
0%
0-2
-
68%
3-5
-
18%
6-8
-
12%
9+
