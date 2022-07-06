Blue Jays mid-term report card: Matt Chapman

Matt Chapman came to us from the A’s for Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue, Kevin Smith and Kirby Snead.

So far the trad hasn’t worked out for the A’s:

Smith hit .180/.216/.302 in 47 games before being sent out to the minors. But then Clerks 3 is coming out, so he’s a bit distracted.

Kirby Snead has a 7.36 ERA and has walked 11 in 14.2 innings. And, as Nico told us: Kirby Snead is more of a “oh give me a break” catastrophe. Start with the fact that he’s apparently an anti-vaxxer, then continue with the fact that he should be barred from entering any country just due to the fact that he can’t pitch.

Gunnar Hoglund is working his way by from Tommy John surgery last May.

Zach Logue made 5 starts and 1 relief appearance for the A’s with a 5.47 ERA, before being sent back to the minors.

So all that makes Chapman’s line look that much better:

Standard Batting G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ GDP HBP 77 300 268 41 59 14 0 12 39 0 0 26 74 .220 .293 .407 .700 97 4 3 View Original Table

We had hoped for a little bit of help for his offensive numbers from moving from the vast park in Oakland to the far more batter-friendly Roger Centre.

Well actually it is helping, he is hitting .231/.318/.485 at home and .209/.267/.328 on the road. And he’s one of our few right-handed batters who is doing better vs. lefty pitchers (.269/.321/.481 vs. LHP, .208/.287/..389 vs. RHP). He’s another who could move in the lineup based on who the pitcher is.

He had a good June, hitting .264/.333/.517, but April wasn’t good and May was far worst (.179/.286/.286).

Let’s hope that June is a sign of things to come. He is hitting the ball hard, 40.1% hard contact rate (up from 30.1 last year). In the long run, that’s going to have to help. He has a .254 BABIP, so it does seem that he’s been having bad luck.

With the glove, he’s everything he was advertised to be, and yet, when he does make a rare error, Twitter lights up with ‘what a terrible fielder he is. It is almost like they don’t understand that third base is a long way from first, and you must make plays on the move from there.

His range and arm seem terrific, and he makes very good decisions (generally) even on the quickest of plays. We haven’t had a 3B like this since Scott Rolen.

FanGraphs has Matt at a 6.4 UZR/150, which puts him second in the AL to Jose Ramirez. Outs Above Average doesn’t like his fielding, putting him at a -2. I'm afraid I have to disagree, but perhaps his playing such a deep third isn’t helping that number. Maybe it sees something I don’t. Nah.

Both Baseball Reference and FanGraphs have Matt at a 1.0 WAR.