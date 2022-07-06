Game #83 GameThread: Jays @ A’s

There is a little bit of Jays news:
Casey Lawrence is up.
Trent Thornton is down.
Matt Peacock was claimed off waivers from the Royals. Shaun Anderson is DFAed to make room.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ATHLETICS
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Tony Kemp - LF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Ramon Laureano - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Seth Brown - 1B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Stephen Piscotty - RF
|Teoscar Hernandez - DH
|Stephen Vogt - C
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Vimael Machin - 3B
|Raimel Tapia - CF
|Skye Bolt - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Nick Allen - 2B
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|James Kaprielian - RHP
Just win Jays. Just win
