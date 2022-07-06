Game #83 GameThread: Jays @ A’s

There is a little bit of Jays news:

Casey Lawrence is up.

Trent Thornton is down.

Matt Peacock was claimed off waivers from the Royals. Shaun Anderson is DFAed to make room.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ATHLETICS Cavan Biggio - RF Tony Kemp - LF Bo Bichette - SS Ramon Laureano - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Seth Brown - 1B Alejandro Kirk - C Stephen Piscotty - RF Teoscar Hernandez - DH Stephen Vogt - C Lourdes Gurriel - LF Elvis Andrus - SS Matt Chapman - 3B Vimael Machin - 3B Raimel Tapia - CF Skye Bolt - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B Nick Allen - 2B Jose Berrios - RHP James Kaprielian - RHP

Just win Jays. Just win