 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jays Win a Close One

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Blue Jays 2 A's 1

This is just a place holder for a recap, I had to run out.

Berrios, Cimber and Romano were great.

Bichette and Chapman homered.

I'll add to this later.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...