Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Card: Lourdes Gurriel

Lourdes Gurriel, as always it seems, started slow and then heated up.
Actually this year he had two bad weeks, then started to hit and then had a terrible May. He hit just .189/.277/.257 in May. June went much better .355/.394/.505.
|G
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|OPS+
|TB
|GDP
|HBP
|74
|290
|265
|33
|77
|21
|0
|5
|34
|2
|1
|18
|51
|.291
|.345
|.426
|.771
|118
|113
|5
|5
Generated 7/7/2022.
Lourdes has big swings from hot to cold but always seems to finish with about the same offensive numbers. He has ranged from a 106 (his rookie year) to a 138 OPS+ in each of his 5 seasons. Baseball Reference has his OWar from ranging from 1.2 to 2.0.
Defensively, he’s looked better, to me, this year. He seems to be going back on the ball much better. But then we aren’t getting the spectacular catches we’ve seen in previous years.
But UZR doesn’t agree that his defense is getting better. It has Gurriel at a -6.9 which is the worst mark of his career. Outs Above Average agrees that he hasn’t been good this year, putting him at a -1.
Baseball Reference has him at 1.3 WAR. FanGraphs at a 1.0 WAR.
Poll
For the first half I’d give Lourdes Gurriel an
-
0%
A
-
0%
B+
-
0%
B
-
0%
B-
-
0%
C+
-
0%
C
-
0%
C-
-
0%
D+
-
0%
D
-
0%
D-
-
0%
F
Loading comments...