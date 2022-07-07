Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Card: Lourdes Gurriel

Lourdes Gurriel, as always it seems, started slow and then heated up.

Actually this year he had two bad weeks, then started to hit and then had a terrible May. He hit just .189/.277/.257 in May. June went much better .355/.394/.505.

Standard Batting G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP 74 290 265 33 77 21 0 5 34 2 1 18 51 .291 .345 .426 .771 118 113 5 5 View Original Table

Generated 7/7/2022. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 7/7/2022.

Lourdes has big swings from hot to cold but always seems to finish with about the same offensive numbers. He has ranged from a 106 (his rookie year) to a 138 OPS+ in each of his 5 seasons. Baseball Reference has his OWar from ranging from 1.2 to 2.0.

Defensively, he’s looked better, to me, this year. He seems to be going back on the ball much better. But then we aren’t getting the spectacular catches we’ve seen in previous years.

But UZR doesn’t agree that his defense is getting better. It has Gurriel at a -6.9 which is the worst mark of his career. Outs Above Average agrees that he hasn’t been good this year, putting him at a -1.

Baseball Reference has him at 1.3 WAR. FanGraphs at a 1.0 WAR.