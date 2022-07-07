Thursday Bantering: Banda to Open Tonight

The Jays are going to use lefty Anthony Banda as an opener tonight, with Casey Lawrence after. I’m ok with the idea, Lawrence won’t throw a complete game anyway, so having someone else pick up the first inning is ok by me.

Matt Peacock has been assigned to Buffalo.

The Jays have two prospects going to the Futures Game: Ricky Tiedemann (LHP) and Yosver Zulueta (RHP). Orelvis Martinez isn’t having a good season or he would be a good choice to go. He’s hitting .222/.292/.496 with 19 home runs for the Fisher Cats.

Saturday we will get to see Robbie Ray, with Alek Manoah pitching for the Jays.

Robbie Ray on Alek Manoah, who he is scheduled to face on Saturday. “He’s like a little brother to me He was just learning to be a big leaguer and I was teaching him the ropes.” #Bluejays. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) July 7, 2022

If you are so inclined, there are a handful of Jays who would like you to vote for them for the All-Star game.

Luis Rivera striking a pose in new Blue Jays T-shirts … pic.twitter.com/28ZyaCYG7R — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 7, 2022

Today’s lineup. No George Springer. I’ve heard so many complaints about players being rested lately (it is so much fun to hear that our manager is an idiot for doing the same thing all teams are doing). And have heard them for the last 14 years (I had my 14th anniversary on the site this week, time flies) . It isn’t new, players get rested, it is a long season and load management is something all the teams worry about. Yes, Cal Ripken played every day. Yes, he slumped at the end of seasons, both offensively and defensively.

It is a late start tonight. 10:00 Eastern.