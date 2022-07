The Jays have placed Yusei Kikuchi on the IL with a neck strain.

Max Castillo has been called up and will be in uniform tonight.

So the team is going to have a choice to make, I think Castillo will take Kikuchi’s spot in the rotation, at least for one start.

Everyone’s going to be guessing Yusei isn’t really hurt. I’d imagine he is sore, but it will give the team a chance to work with him.