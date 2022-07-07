GameThread Game #84: Jays at Mariners

Quick one today as I’m swamped again.

The Jays are facing the red hot Mariners. Godspeed.

Here are tonight’s lineups.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS MARINERS Santiago Espinal - 2B Julio Rodriguez - CF Bo Bichette - SS Ty France - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B J.P. Crawford - SS Alejandro Kirk - DH Carlos Santana - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Eugenio Suarez - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - LF Cal Raleigh - C Matt Chapman - 3B Adam Frazier - LF Gabriel Moreno - C Abraham Toro - 2B Bradley Zimmer - CF Dylan Moore - RF Casey Lawrence - RHP Marco Gonzales - LHP

