Jays lose to Mariners

Blue Jays 3 Mariners 8

We got a clue that today might not be our day when Lourdes Guriel, going back to the wall on a fly ball had it go into his glove and then out of his glove and over the wall. A play that we will see on ‘the worst plays’ for years to come. The play was not ruled an error which must mean the official scorer bet the mortgage on Dylan Moore hitting a home run in today’s game (in-game better should be outlawed).

I had a minor conniption when Pat told us that Lourdes did everything right. Ummmm no, you can not turn a fly-out into a home run by doing everything right. But then I share some of the blame as I said good things about Gurriel’s defense today, and the universe will always cause any people I praise to forget how to play the game.

Anyway, the idea of Anthony Bando being the opener failed miserably. Banda gave up a walk, single, and misplayed a throw on what should have been a 3-6-1 double play, turning it into a 3-6 out. Another single brought in a run and got Banda removed from the game.

Casey Lawrence came in and allowed an inherited runner to score. Lawrence had a tough night, allowing 7 hits (including 2 home runs) and 5 earned in just 2.2 innings. I thought he could be left in longer.

Sergio Romo gave us a good inning.

Max Castillo, who we thought was going to be held back to start in Kevin Gausman’s spot should Kevin not be able to go, pitched 3 good innings, giving up a home run to Eugenio Suarez (who had a day, 2 for 4, 3 RBI and a walk).

Trevor Richards pitched a nice quick eighth.

On offense we didn’t score enough. It is hard to fall that far behind early and come back, but we had 10 hits (but just 1 extra-base hit, an Espinal double), we should have scored more than 3 runs. The top of the order did well, 6 hits from the top 3. Santiago Espinal, leading off against a lefty (good move) went 3 for 5.

Gurriel had 2 hits.

Alejandro Kirk, Teoscar Hernandez, Matt Chapman and Bradley Zimmer all had 0 fors.

If you want a positive, we were 3 for 6 with RISP. But then we were beaten in home runs 3-0.

Jay of the Day? Gabriel Moreno got the number (.108 WPA). Espinal likely deserves an honorable mention, though he had a ball go under his glove that, had he been able to make the play, could have saved us a run.

Suckage: Lawrence (-.282) and Banda (-.143).

There was a good showing of Jays' fans. Seattle is such a great city, I thought about going, but we have a couple of holidays planned for later this summer.