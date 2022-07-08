Game #85 Preview: Stripling vs Kirby

The Blue Jays continue their series in their home away from home in Seattle, playing their second of four against the Mariners tonight. Today’s game is once again a 10:10 ET start. Also note that this is an Apple TV exclusive, so you’re going to need to figure that one out if you want to watch the game.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Ross Stripling will start for the Jays, making his 12th start and 20th appearance overall this year. Stripling has had to step up into the rotation for most of the season due to Ryu’s injury, and has been able to more than hold his own in the rotation. Through 62.1 innings, Stripling is 4-3 with a 3.32 ERA. He didn’t get to that ERA with a whole bunch of luck either, putting up a 3.20 FIP as well, as he has been great at limiting free passes and keeping the ball in the yard.

Stripling was in the bullpen when the Mariners came to Toronto back in May, but he did get into a couple games against them. Through 2.1 innings, he allowed 2 runs (just 1 earned) on 2 hits and 2 walks, striking out 3 batters. The earned run was a solo home run off the bat of Abraham Toro.

Mariners’ Starter

Rookie George Kirby will get the ball for the Mariners, making the 12th start of his young career. He started the year in AA, and has found his way into the rotation, throwing 60 innings to the tune of a 2-3 record and a 3.75 ERA. He has always been regarded as a strike thrower, and it shows up in his walk track record, and the results in the Majors have followed. He has allowed just 8 walks in his 60 innings, and that 1.20 BB/9 rate is the second best in baseball among all pitchers with at least 60 innings.

The other components of FIP, his K/9 (8.70) and HR/9 (1.80) aren’t as great, especially the home run rate. As a result, he comes into play today with a 4.27 FIP, a solid half a run higher than his ERA. Taking into consideration how hard balls are hit off him, he’s going to need to do more than just limit walks if he’s going to have a long and successful career. But he does have one very notable standout skill.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

The offense stumbled again yesterday, and have now gone 5 straight games without scoring more than 3 runs. Remarkably, this is already the third such streak of at least 5 games. This is a very streaky offense, and when the streak goes cold, they’re a depressing group.

George Springer was out of the lineup yesterday again, and while nobody has reported what the issue is, I would imagine it has to be related to his elbow. When he missed time for it a couple weeks ago, it had been mentioned he was dealing with it for a little while. When in the lineup, his bat has certainly been hurting as well, so it’s not just a minor insignificant injury.

Danny Jansen picked up a couple more hits on his rehab assignment yesterday, and is now 4-9 with 3 singles, a double and a walk. He probably is done rehabbing, but wouldn’t likely be back until tomorrow.

Mariners’ Lineup

I mentioned yesterday that Ty France was nearing his return from the IL. It turned out to be a lot nearer than that, as he was activated prior to yesterday’s game and was the DH. He’ll likely split time with Carlos Santana between 1B/DH going forward.

Cal Raleigh picked up a pair of hits yesterday, getting his batting average above .200 for the first time since starting the season 2 for 8.

Eugenio Suárez had another big night last night and is turning out to be a good pickup for the Mariners. He now has a 126 wRC+ and a 2.1 fWAR, playing strong defense at 3B.

Yesterday’s Heroes

Rafael Devers went 2-4 with a pair of home runs off Gerrit Cole, while also driving in 5 runs overall to take home the Monster Bat award. That wasn’t enough though, as the Yankees were able to hang on and beat Devers’ Red Sox 6-5.

Packy Naughton came on in the bottom of the 10th and got three easy outs while stranding that runner at second base to preserve the win. That extra inning save got him the WPA King trophy with a .453 mark. His save gave the Cardinals the 3-2 win over the Braves.

Logan Webb and Joe Musgrove had a great pitching duel yesterday, with Musgrove throwing 7 shutout innings while allowing just 1 hit and 4 walks, while Webb went 8 innings, allowing a run on 6 hits and a walk. Neither player factored into the decision, so we’ll give them both the Pitcher of the Day award for a hard fought battle and a great pitchers duel.

Find the Link

Find the link between Cal Raleigh and Mike Montgomery.

Stats retrieved from Fangraphs and Baseball Savant