Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Card: George Springer

George Springer’s had an up and down season, some great hot stretches and some very cold stretches. In his last 18 games, he’s hit .139/.273/.292. The 30 games before that, .290/.364/.535.

I think that, in a perfect world, we’d move him out of center field. Center fielders do a ton of running every game, they cover a lot of ground. He’s had some ‘general aches and pains’ and an elbow injury. His bat is valuable enough that move him to a spot where he has less of a load now that he is 32.

But I suppose that’s a problem for another day and smarter minds than mine.

His batting line:

Standard Batting G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP 74 316 274 47 68 12 2 15 38 8 1 30 61 .248 .331 .471 .802 125 129 3 6 View Original Table

Like many on the team, he’s hitting right-handers (.827 OPS) better than left-handers (.703). For his career he’s been better against lefties, so it might be a sample size issue.

Defensively, FanGraphs has his UZR at -6.9/150 in center. Out Above Average has him at a +1 which puts him 31st among the 40 center fielders listed. He makes some terrific catches, but maybe doesn’t have the range some of the other CFers in the league have.

George seems to get on great with all his teammates. He’s one of several who seems to be a leader on the team. The line about him asking Vlad if he is having fun was great. George seems to have fun, seems to help keep his teammates loose (not that it is often an issue).

Baseball Reference has him at a 2.0 WAR. FanGraphs has it at 1.9.