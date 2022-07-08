Friday Bantering: Kirk and Guerrero Voted to Start All-Star Game

We’ve made it to the end of another week.

It’s not been the best week for our Blue Jays. The good news is, it can’t get no worse (he says tempting the gods).

I found out how much I depend on my phone when I’m out of the house and out of my home wifi. I had to go to my parent’s bank to sign things and I wanted to put it in my Google Maps to lead me there, but couldn’t. Then, while out, I wanted to check something on the site, but couldn’t. My wife’s favourite singer was on CBC radio, couldn’t tell her.

I think the problem is: All Rogers techs can do is say “Have you tried unplugging it and plugging it back in?” (I speak from experience). So if that doesn’t fix it, they are out of ideas.

Tonight’s game is on Apple + only. It is free on there but you have to go through the work of figuring out the Apple + app. I think it is still on my TV.

We want to send the biggest of congratulations to Alejandro Kirk (and Vladimir Guerrero) for winning the vote to get to be starters in the All-Star Game. What a wonderful thing for Kirk. Starting the season unsure of where he would fit, everyone saying that he should be traded, the team’s top prospect just a step behind, Kirk has been terrific. And the honour couldn’t be more deserved.

Kirk just spoke in Blue Jays dugout here in Seattle: “Very emotional, for me and me entire family. We’re very, very close and we can’t believe it yet.” — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 8, 2022

George Springer, Bo Bichette, Santiago Espinal and Lourdes Gurriel didn’t win the vote at their positions. Perhaps their numbers were hurt by the Rogers outage today? I’m ok with them getting a rest over the break. Though one or two of them could still be selected for the team. We will find out Sunday.

Kirk had the highest percentage of the vote for any player at 74%. Vlad was second in the AL at 66%

Here are the results:

Tonight’s lineups. Springer is back. Vlad DHes.