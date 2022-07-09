Jays Lose in Extra

Blue Jays 5 Mariners 2

Off the top, let me say as much as I get on Pat’s case so often, the Apple commentators were terrible. Called Cavan Kevin. Called Espinal....well I don’t know how to spell it.

The good news is that we had a well-pitched game today.

Ross Stripling threw 5 innings, allowing just 2 runs, with 7 hits, 1 walk and 6 strikeouts. He threw 94 pitches, the most he’s thrown in a game this season. He pitched himself into and out of trouble over and over, but he kept the Jays in the game.

In the first he gave up a leadoff double but Julio Rodriguez tripped himself up going for third and ended up trying to swim to the bag. He got tagged

In the second he gave up two singles and a double, with one out, but allowed just one run. He struck out the side around those three hits.

In the third, Ross gave up his other run, on a Rodriguez leadoff single and a J.P. Crawford double. But he stranded Crawford at second.

He gave up a leadoff single again in the fourth, and a one-out walk but shut things down there.

Ross had his only 3 up, 3 down inning in the fifth.

So he walked a fine line, but kept it close.

And the pen did the job:

Yimi Garcia, fresh off the IL pitched a clean inning.

Adam Cimber got the next four outs.

Tim Mayza got the last 2 outs of the eighth.

David Phelps had troubles with the plate umpire, getting squeezed on a few pitches.

On offense, we got enough hits, we just didn’t get them at the right moments. 12 hits, just two of them for extra bases, doubles from George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero. It seems to me that we used to hit the occasional home run.

We had tones of baserunners but went just 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

We scored 1 in the second. Teoscar Hernandez singled to lead off. He hit it to the wall but didn’t go for second base, surprising us. But then he stole second and Lourdes Gurriel singled him home.

And 1 in the fifth. Vlad led off with a double. Vlad was teasing Teoscar for not getting the double earlier in the game, so he hustled to second. He moved to third on Kirk’s ground out. And scored on Teoscar’s single. Lourdes followed with a single, but Matt Chapman struck out and Santiago Espinal flew out.

But:

Springer started the game with a double, he moved to third on Bo’s ground ball to the right side. But Vlad and Kirk each ground out. Really should have got that run home.

In the fourth Lourdes and Chapman started the inning off with a single. Espinal lined one to center field, falling in front of Rodriguez. But Lourdes wasn’t sure it was going to be a hit and got a late start to third, and got forced. I don’t know if he should have realized it was a hit quicker, it is tough on line drives right over you to know how deep they will go, but he could have hustled harder to third. Cavan Biggio ground out. Springer walked to load the bases but Bo struck out looking at strike three.

We got runners on every inning before extras but only scored 2 runs. That’s not going to win you many games.

In the tenth:

Top of the inning: Teoscar on second as the Manfred Man. Ryan Borucki on the mound. Lourdes popped one up behind second. Matt Chapman lined one right to Crawford at short. Teoscar was too far off second and was doubled up. Things that can’t happen in extra innings for $2000 Ken.

Bottom of the inning: Abraham Toro on second. Jordan Romano pitching (thank you Montoyo). Romano got a popup. And then a second popup, foul, that Biggio at first base had go off his glove. He should have caught it. But Jordan got a strikeout on Rodriguez. An intentional walk brought up J.P. Crawford. Crawford lined one in front of Gurriel, Toro went home but Gurriel’s throw beat him by at least 15 feet.

On to the eleventh:

Top of the inning: Chapman on second. Still Borucki pitching. Espinal hits lefties very well, but he ground out to short. Chapman moved up to third. But Biggio struck out. Springer gets robbed on the first pitch well of the plate. Springer hit the 2 strike pitch hard but it was caught in center.

Bottom of the inning: Crawford on second. Romo in. An intentional walk puts runners on first and second. Eugenio Suarez got to a 2-1 count and hit a ball a mile....I hate baseball.

Jays of the game? Romano (.298 WPA), Cimber (.124), Phelps (.122). Hernandez had a .186 but I’m not giving him one since he got doubled off second.

Suckage: Romo (-.202, not that it was his fault), Biggio (-.384, 0 for 5 with 4 strikeouts), Chapman (-.286, 1 for 5, 2 strikeouts), Bo (-.169, 1 for 5, 2 k, both looking), Springer (-.154, 1 for 5, 1 walk) and Kirk (-.145 1 for 5).

I’d give one to Gurriel for the base running but he also threw out the runner at the plate.

I don’t know what to say anymore. It is time to start winning again. It isn’t ‘season over’ or anything, they are still in the middle of the Wild Card race, but they gotta start winning.

Tomorrow is another day.

Of note, Ken Giles came in to pitch the eighth. He got an out, then pitching to Espinal had some pain in his arm and had to leave the game. I hope it isn’t as serious as it looked.