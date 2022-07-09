Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Cards: Teoscar Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez had a lovely start to the season. Seven games in, he had a .316/.435/.526 batting line. Then he hit the IL with an oblique strain. He ended up missing 23 games.

He had a rough time of it, hitting .091/.123/.164 in his first 14 games back. After that, he’s been quite good, hitting .310/.359/.532. But he’s lost his cleanup spot.

On the whole:

Standard Batting G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ TB GDP HBP SF 61 250 232 28 60 14 1 9 33 5 2 16 69 .259 .312 .444 .756 112 103 6 2 0 View Original Table

Generated 7/9/2022. Provided by Baseball-Reference.com Generated 7/9/2022.

He’s been maddingly inconsistent but seems to be slowly bringing his numbers back closer to what we expect.

He had a great June (.327/.357/.608). But, unfortunately, July hasn’t been going as well (not just for him, but for the entire team).

Teoscar is one of the few on the team hitting well with RISP, .286/.355/.536.

And he has 5 stolen bases, 2 of them in yesterday’s game.

Defensively, he’s equally inconsistent. He’ll make a great play, and then he’ll be nonchalant on the next and give a baserunner an extra base. It seemed like he figured it out last year, but he’s back to his old ways this year.

FanGraphs has him at a -8.4 UZR/150. Outs Above Average has him at a -2.

Baseball Reference and FanGraphs have him at a 0.9 WAR.