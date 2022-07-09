Blue Jays Mid-Term Report Cards: Teoscar Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez had a lovely start to the season. Seven games in, he had a .316/.435/.526 batting line. Then he hit the IL with an oblique strain. He ended up missing 23 games.
He had a rough time of it, hitting .091/.123/.164 in his first 14 games back. After that, he’s been quite good, hitting .310/.359/.532. But he’s lost his cleanup spot.
On the whole:
|G
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|OPS+
|TB
|GDP
|HBP
|SF
|61
|250
|232
|28
|60
|14
|1
|9
|33
|5
|2
|16
|69
|.259
|.312
|.444
|.756
|112
|103
|6
|2
|0
Generated 7/9/2022.
He’s been maddingly inconsistent but seems to be slowly bringing his numbers back closer to what we expect.
He had a great June (.327/.357/.608). But, unfortunately, July hasn’t been going as well (not just for him, but for the entire team).
Teoscar is one of the few on the team hitting well with RISP, .286/.355/.536.
And he has 5 stolen bases, 2 of them in yesterday’s game.
Defensively, he’s equally inconsistent. He’ll make a great play, and then he’ll be nonchalant on the next and give a baserunner an extra base. It seemed like he figured it out last year, but he’s back to his old ways this year.
FanGraphs has him at a -8.4 UZR/150. Outs Above Average has him at a -2.
Baseball Reference and FanGraphs have him at a 0.9 WAR.
