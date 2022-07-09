Saturday Bantering: Gausman Not Starting Tomorrow

When Max Castillo went into Friday’s game in relief, we figured it was a sign that Kevin Gausman would be ready to start tomorrow, but apparently, Gausman isn’t ready to start tomorrow.

I’m not sure if they felt that Kevin would be able to go Sunday or if they just needed innings on Friday and decided this was the best way through.

If Castillo starts tomorrow, he won’t be going deep into the game. I guess today’s game will tell the Jays if they need to bring someone else up to cover the innings needed tomorrow.

The plan now is for Kevin to start Tuesday.

Kevin Gausman isn’t well enough to start Sunday, says Charlie Montoyo. Blue Jays aiming for Tuesday with him now.



Starter tomorrow TBD based on what happens tonight. Montoyo aiming to avoid Max Castillo but he probably only has three innings in him after going three Thursday. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 10, 2022

I’m not going to read much into this but Gabriel Moreno is in a bit of a slump, hitting .154/.185/.154 over his last 9 games, 27 PA. I’d imagine that teams have come up with a way to pitch him and it will be up to Moreno to make the adjustment.

Danny Jansen should be ready to come back, maybe Tuesday. I think that Moreno will be going back to Buffalo.

Today’s lineup. Gurriel gets a DH day.