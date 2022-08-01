 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Off-Day Off-Topic Thread: Streaming Suggestions?

By Tom Dakers
Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
Soon to be a 12-part limited series on Netflix.
Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

I’m finding a watched trade deadline never boils or pops or something. And I’m not interested in anything, baseball-wise, other than the deadline.

And I seem to have watched everything that interests me on any of the streaming services, so I could use some suggestions.

I’ve been rewatching old sitcoms, that really aren’t that good. And I’m waiting, impatiently, for Neil Gaiman’s Sandman. Gaiman’s been a favourite of mine for years now.

So give him your streaming suggestions. Movies, series, whatever.

