Open Thread: Trade Deadline

I’m going to be obsessively watching for trade rumours today. Just to save myself, I’m going to go to the gym and leave my phone in the locker.

Bob Nightingale says the Jays are ‘in the mix’ on Jose Quintana. Quintana is averaging 5 innings per start, but he has a 3.50 ERA and is holding batters to a .251/.308/371 batting line.

And Frankie Montas is on the Jays' radar too.

Of course, any and all relievers will have the Jays asking.

I doubt there is any chance that Juan Soto becoming a Jay, but it is a fun thought.

Anyway, use the thread to share rumours, thoughts, and fantasies (only trade ones, please).

Updates:

Other teams are making moves: