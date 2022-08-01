 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: Trade Deadline

By Tom Dakers
Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

I’m going to be obsessively watching for trade rumours today. Just to save myself, I’m going to go to the gym and leave my phone in the locker.

  • Bob Nightingale says the Jays are ‘in the mix’ on Jose Quintana. Quintana is averaging 5 innings per start, but he has a 3.50 ERA and is holding batters to a .251/.308/371 batting line.
  • And Frankie Montas is on the Jays' radar too.
  • Of course, any and all relievers will have the Jays asking.

I doubt there is any chance that Juan Soto becoming a Jay, but it is a fun thought.

Anyway, use the thread to share rumours, thoughts, and fantasies (only trade ones, please).

Updates:

Other teams are making moves:

  • The Yankees got side-armer Scott Effross from the Cubs. He's been very good, 2.66 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 innings.

