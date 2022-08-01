Open Thread: Trade Deadline

I’m going to be obsessively watching for trade rumours today. Just to save myself, I’m going to go to the gym and leave my phone in the locker.
- Bob Nightingale says the Jays are ‘in the mix’ on Jose Quintana. Quintana is averaging 5 innings per start, but he has a 3.50 ERA and is holding batters to a .251/.308/371 batting line.
- And Frankie Montas is on the Jays' radar too.
- Of course, any and all relievers will have the Jays asking.
I doubt there is any chance that Juan Soto becoming a Jay, but it is a fun thought.
Anyway, use the thread to share rumours, thoughts, and fantasies (only trade ones, please).
Updates:
Other teams are making moves:
- The Yankees got side-armer Scott Effross from the Cubs. He's been very good, 2.66 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 innings.
