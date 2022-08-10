GameThread Game #111: Blue Jays at Orioles

It would really be great if the Orioles weren’t a nemesis this year.

All’s to say...please win tonight!

Here are tonight’s lineups

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ORIOLES Lourdes Gurriel - LF Cedric Mullins - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Adley Rutschman - C Alejandro Kirk - DH Anthony Santander - RF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Terrin Vavra - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Austin Hays - LF Raimel Tapia - CF Rougned Odor - 2B Danny Jansen - C Ramon Urias - 3B Santiago Espinal - 2B Jorge Mateo - SS Jose Berrios - RHP Dean Kremer - RHP

Poll Will Jose Berríos break out of his away game slump tonight? You bet

Sadly no vote view results 59% You bet (19 votes)

40% Sadly no (13 votes) 32 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will Ryan Mountcastle have an RBI tonight? Seems inevitable

Thankfully no vote view results 67% Seems inevitable (23 votes)

32% Thankfully no (11 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will a Blue Jay hit a homer over the tall left field wall? Yep

Yep, more than one

Nah vote view results 47% Yep (16 votes)

23% Yep, more than one (8 votes)

29% Nah (10 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

