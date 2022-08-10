Birdbath: Blue Jays–Orioles game postponed due to rain

The game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday night was postponed due to rain. Although the Jays have an off day on Thursday, the O’s are headed to Boston to play a single game rescheduled due to the MLB lockout, so tonight’s game was rescheduled as a single-admission doubleheader on September 5.

Although the washout results in a technical series sweep by the Orioles, the Blue Jays are probably relieved to have two consecutive nights off to reset their bullpen as well as to give all of their starters some time off. Coming back to Toronto to start a six-game series in which they will see the Guardians and the Orioles, the Jays will seek to shake off some of the bad vibes that have hung over the club since the calendar turned to August.

The Blue Jays are 34-21 at home compared to a 26-29 record on the road.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports that Ross Stripling will be making a rehab start in triple-A Buffalo on Friday evening, lining him up for a potential start against Baltimore in the getaway game on August 17.

Ross Stripling (right hip strain) slated to make a rehab start at AAA Buffalo on Friday per #BlueJays' John Schneider



If all goes well, Stripling could rejoin Jays' rotation after that — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 10, 2022

Nicholson-Smith also reports that Tim Mayza is back on the field playing “catch” (more like “throw”) today to keep his left arm in a good state of repair.

#BlueJays' Tim Mayza started playing catch today (someone else caught the balls for him as he recovers from right shoulder dislocation) — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 10, 2022

On a negative note, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats placed Yosver Zulueta on the seven-day minor league injured list with an unspecified injury. Zulueta last pitched in relief on August 2, leaving the game with no apparent discomfort.

BRADLEY has come into service, replacing PEACOCK on the Toronto Blue Jays Roster Tree Route Map.

Fun Fact: Jackie Bradley Jr.’s surname is the same as Bradley Zimmer’s given name and they played in the same game on Tuesday. The last time this happened for the Blue Jays was on May 23, 2019 when Clayton Richard played in the same game as Richard Ureña.