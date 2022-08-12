 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #111: Guardians at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

After two days off, the Jays are back home and set to welcome in the Cleveland Guardians.

We have some injury updates:

Here are tonight’s lineups. Bradley Jr gets the start in center.

Today's Lineups

GUARDIANS BLUE JAYS
Steven Kwan - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Amed Rosario - SS Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Jose Ramirez - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C
Josh Naylor - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Andres Gimenez - 2B Bo Bichette - SS
Oscar Gonzalez - RF Matt Chapman - 3B
Nolan Jones - DH Cavan Biggio - 1B
Austin Hedges - C Whit Merrifield - 2B
Will Benson - CF Jackie Bradley - CF
Cal Quantrill - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

view results
  • 28%
    0
    (18 votes)
  • 28%
    1
    (18 votes)
  • 22%
    2
    (14 votes)
  • 20%
    All 3!
    (13 votes)
63 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Jose Berríos have a quality start tonight?

view results
  • 33%
    You bet
    (23 votes)
  • 66%
    Sadly no
    (46 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Bradley Jr reach base safely tonight?

view results
  • 41%
    You bet
    (23 votes)
  • 58%
    Sadly no
    (33 votes)
56 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.

