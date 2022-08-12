GameThread Game #111: Guardians at Blue Jays

After two days off, the Jays are back home and set to welcome in the Cleveland Guardians.

We have some injury updates:

Plan is for Stripling to throw five innings with Buffalo today. If all goes well, he could rejoin Blue Jays rotation next week.



Nate Pearson has also progressed to throwing from 150-feet on flat ground at Blue Jays player development complex in Dunedin. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) August 12, 2022

Here are tonight’s lineups. Bradley Jr gets the start in center.

Today's Lineups GUARDIANS BLUE JAYS Steven Kwan - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Amed Rosario - SS Vladimir Guerrero - DH Jose Ramirez - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Josh Naylor - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Andres Gimenez - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Oscar Gonzalez - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Nolan Jones - DH Cavan Biggio - 1B Austin Hedges - C Whit Merrifield - 2B Will Benson - CF Jackie Bradley - CF Cal Quantrill - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

