Around The Nest Episode 6 - Blue Jays Prospects Pickup Football

We had some fun on this episode of Around The Nest, the Blue Jays minor league podcast, by looking at the prospects that would be the best to put on a pickup football team based on body type, strength, and athletic prowess.

This episode of Around The Nest was hosted by the radio voice of the Vancouver Canadians Tyler Zickel and featured Dunedin Blue Jays communications and admin specialist Andrew Thriffiley, New Hampshire Fisher Cats broadcaster Steve Goldberg, and the Voice of the Bisons Pat Malacaro.

From the Bisons, we heard updates on the injury front about Gabriel Moreno and Spencer Horwitz, who are both back taking batting practice and are progressing on recovering from thumb issues. We discussed a Fisher Cats game last week where Adam Kloffenstein, Sean Mellen, Braden Scott, and Jimmy Burnette combined to strick out 19 Richmond Flying Squirrels, as well as Kloff’s general improvement in his first tour of double-A. Tyler laments the loss of the triple-digit-throwing Juan Nunez who moves up to double-A and shares with Steve his love for Addison Barger’s quiet but continued success at the plate this season. Andrew chats with Tyler about Gabby Martinez and Ranier Nunez, who were just promoted from Dunedin to Vancouver. He also gives us an update on the newest Blue Jays including Michael Turconi’s (15th round, 2022 draft) great bat and Alan Roden’s (3rd round, 2022 draft) flashy glove.

You can find Around The Nest on Soundcloud, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Podvine, Stitcher, and Amazon Music.