GameThread Game#113: Guardians @Jays

I don’t see a GameThread, so this will do:
Today's Lineups
|GUARDIANS
|BLUE JAYS
|Steven Kwan - LF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Amed Rosario - SS
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Jose Ramirez - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Josh Naylor - 1B
|Teoscar Hernandez - DH
|Oscar Gonzalez - RF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Owen Miller - 2B
|Raimel Tapia - CF
|Tyler Freeman - 3B
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Austin Hedges - C
|Santiago Espinal - SS
|Myles Straw - CF
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Shane Bieber - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
Go Jays Go
