GameThread Game#113: Guardians @Jays

I don’t see a GameThread, so this will do:

Today's Lineups GUARDIANS BLUE JAYS Steven Kwan - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Amed Rosario - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Jose Ramirez - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Josh Naylor - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - DH Oscar Gonzalez - RF Matt Chapman - 3B Owen Miller - 2B Raimel Tapia - CF Tyler Freeman - 3B Whit Merrifield - 2B Austin Hedges - C Santiago Espinal - SS Myles Straw - CF Cavan Biggio - RF Shane Bieber - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Go Jays Go