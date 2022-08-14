 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game#113: Guardians @Jays

By Tom Dakers
Cleveland Guardians v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

I don’t see a GameThread, so this will do:

Today's Lineups

GUARDIANS BLUE JAYS
Steven Kwan - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Amed Rosario - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Jose Ramirez - DH Alejandro Kirk - C
Josh Naylor - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - DH
Oscar Gonzalez - RF Matt Chapman - 3B
Owen Miller - 2B Raimel Tapia - CF
Tyler Freeman - 3B Whit Merrifield - 2B
Austin Hedges - C Santiago Espinal - SS
Myles Straw - CF Cavan Biggio - RF
Shane Bieber - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Go Jays Go

