Springer Activated from IL

Springer has been sprung from the IL. He’s in the lineup tonight, DHing and hitting at the top of the lineup.

Bradley Zimmer was DFAed to make room on the active roster (know that will make everyone very sad) , and now they have an open 40-man spot, just in case they want to sign Giles (yeah, I know it is unlikely).

The team also has Julian Merryweather getting close to being ready again, and Nate Pearson will pitch a bullpen session soon.

And Shi Davidi tells us that the team may soon be signing Yoshi Tsutsugo to a minor league deal. He was released by the Pirates, after hitting .171/.249/.229 in 50 games this year. Last year he hit .268/.347/.535 with 8 home runs in 43 games. He hits left-handed and can play the corner spots.

Blue Jays closing in on minor-league deal with Yoshi Tsutsugo, who was recently released by Pirates.



"Obviously it's an interesting add, a left-handed bat that can that can offer a variety of different things," said John Schneider. "Seeing how it goes and definitely like it." — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 15, 2022

Today’s lineup. Kirk gets the day off with Springer at DH. Merryfield plays second.

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS Ryan McKenna - CF George Springer - DH Adley Rutschman - C Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Anthony Santander - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Ramon Urias - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Austin Hays - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Jorge Mateo - SS Raimel Tapia - CF Terrin Vavra - 2B Whit Merrifield - 2B Tyler Nevin - DH Danny Jansen - C Kyle Bradish - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Our old friend Chris Woodward has been fired by the Rangers.