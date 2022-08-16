GameThread Game #115: Orioles at Blue Jays

Please win. Or at least, please don’t lose by a series of plays that could have the yakety soundtrack in the background.

Here are tonight’s lineups. The Jays has been shaken up a bit. Gurriel bats 3rd, Chapman 5th, then Bichette is down to 7th.

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS Cedric Mullins - CF George Springer - DH Adley Rutschman - C Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Anthony Santander - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Alejandro Kirk - C Terrin Vavra - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Rougned Odor - 2B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Ramon Urias - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Jorge Mateo - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Ryan McKenna - RF Jackie Bradley - CF Dean Kremer - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

