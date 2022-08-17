Game #116 Preview: Voth vs Stripling

The Blue Jays wrap up their three game set with the Orioles, looking to avoid the embarrassing sweep before they hit the road. Today’s game is an early one, interrupting work days across the nation with a 3:07 ET start.

Blue Jays’ Starter

The Jays will welcome Ross Stripling back to the mound today, and they probably missed him more than they ever thought possible. Stripling’s last start before heading to the IL was July 30, although the Jays didn’t make that move until before the game on August 3. In the 12 games since the game on the 3rd, the Jays’ starters are 1-6 with a 6.51 ERA, averaging less than 5 innings per start as a group. Stripling isn’t necessarily going to help that last stat, as he himself has eclipsed that mark in just 7 of his 15 starts this year, but another consistent arm back in the rotation is desperately needed right now.

Orioles’ Starter

The Orioles will turn to 30 year old right hander Austin Voth for the start today. A long time Nationals’ swingman, Voth will be making his 10th start of the year for the Orioles and 33rd appearance overall. Through 60.2 innings on the season, Voth is 3-1 with a 5.34 ERA, although his FIP comes in at a much more reasonable 3.99. He is marginally better than league average at limiting walks and at getting strikeouts, but falls just on the other side of average with home runs. As a result, his FIP of 3.99 is right in line with the league average mark of 3.98.

Voth faced the Jays a couple times in relief during that June series. He combined to throw 2.0 innings, allowing a run on 4 hits while walking none and picking up a strikeout. He also pitched against the Jays in 2020, so most of the Jays hitters have seen him at the Major League level.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

They’re listless right now, even with the return of George Springer to the lineup. Springer has done his part in the two games, going 3-8 with a double and a walk, being a part of the Jays first runs in both games.

But overall, the Jays bats have sucked all month. They’re hitting .242/.292/.388 (89 wRC+) in August, averaging just 3.3 runs per game, against some very mediocre starting pitching.

Changes keep happening to the lineup, but it doesn’t appear to be working. There’s a need to stick with the guys that work to get things back on track, while balancing that with shaking things up. The offense will get better again, just hopefully while the Jays are still in a playoff spot.

Orioles’ Lineup

Austin Hays was out of the lineup yesterday, with Ryan McKenna getting the start in his place. McKenna delivered a big RBI in the 6th inning yesterday, so I would say that move worked. Hays is likely back in the lineup today though, as that was probably just a routine off day for him.

Robinson Chirinos will undoubtedly be behind the plate in this one, with the day game after the night game, and Adley Rutschman catching 3 straight days. Rutschman is likely to still be in the lineup though, just behind the plate.

Brett Phillips might get the opportunity to start in this one too, with the day game and getaway day probably giving the Orioles some thoughts on giving someone else a rest day.

Yesterday’s Heroes

Rhys Hoskins went 3-6, launching a pair of home runs while driving in 5 to pick up the Monster Bat award. He also chipped in a stolen base, as his Phillies had a fun night in Philadelphia, beating the Reds 11-4.

With 2 outs, a runner on and his team down 1-0 in the bottom of the 9th, Brandon Crawford sent the fans home happy with a walk-off home run, a hit easily getting him the WPA King trophy. That play alone was worth .845 WPA, and Crawford finished the day at .835, as his Giants beat the Diamondbacks 2-1.

Nick Pivetta dominated yesterday, throwing 7 shutout innings on his way to the Pitcher of the Day award. He allowed just 1 hit, walked 3 and struck out 6. He also got the win, as the Red Sox beat the Pirates 5-3.

Find the Link

Find the link between Brett Phillips, Sheldon Neuse, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.

Stats retrieved from Fangraphs and Baseball Savant