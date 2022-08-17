 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #116: Orioles @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Another day, another game.

Let’s maybe win this one.

Stripling is back. Maybe the bats will come off the IL along with him.

Chapman at the top of the order is different.

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES BLUE JAYS
Cedric Mullins - CF Matt Chapman - 3B
Anthony Santander - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Austin Hays - RF Alejandro Kirk - DH
Ramon Urias - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Ryan McKenna - LF Bo Bichette - SS
Rougned Odor - 2B Raimel Tapia - CF
Jorge Mateo - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B
Robinson Chirinos - C Danny Jansen - C
Austin Voth - RHP Ross Stripling - RHP

Go Jays Go.

