Thursday Bantering: Jays Stuff

We saw the formula for a Jays win last night. Get 6 perfect innings from your starter and score 6 runs in the seventh inning because why get a W for the starter.

Yesterday’s Jays of the Day: Stripling (.320 WPA), Garcia (.120), Bichette (.180) and Springer (.110). No one gets the opposite award.

And Springer got his 1000th hit. He needs 231 more to get into the top 1000 all time. That’s an amazing thing, isn’t it? There are more than 1000 players who got 1000 hits in their career.

Bradley Zimmer was taken by the Phillies off waivers, so we don’t have to worry about his one at-bat a week anymore. Instead, we’ll worry about any ball hit towards Jackie Bradley Jr.

I’m sure you have seen this, but it is worth seeing again.

Excuse us... WHAT!?!?!



Gabriel Moreno hit this ball so hard it stuck IN the wall! @BlueJays | #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/myIz7bNTmu — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) August 18, 2022

Today lineup. Chapman drops from lineup to seventh. Merrifield draws in at CF. And Espinal, who has started hitting again (.526 BA in his last six games) bats eighth.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES George Springer - DH DJ LeMahieu - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Aaron Judge - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Anthony Rizzo - 1B Alejandro Kirk - C Josh Donaldson - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Andrew Benintendi - LF Bo Bichette - SS Gleyber Torres - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Oswaldo Cabrera - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Jose Trevino - C Whit Merrifield - CF Estevan Florial - CF Jose Berrios - RHP Frankie Montas - RHP

