GameThread Game #117: Blue Jays at Yankees

By Kate Stanwick
/ new
Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Jays have had a rough stretch, and now they’re about to face a time who has had an equally rough stretch. Who will emerge as slightly less worse than the other? We shall see!

Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS YANKEES
George Springer - DH DJ LeMahieu - 2B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Aaron Judge - RF
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Anthony Rizzo - 1B
Alejandro Kirk - C Josh Donaldson - 3B
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Andrew Benintendi - LF
Bo Bichette - SS Gleyber Torres - DH
Matt Chapman - 3B Oswaldo Cabrera - SS
Santiago Espinal - 2B Jose Trevino - C
Whit Merrifield - CF Estevan Florial - CF
Jose Berrios - RHP Frankie Montas - RHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

view results
  • 2%
    0
    (1 vote)
  • 12%
    1
    (5 votes)
  • 27%
    2
    (11 votes)
  • 25%
    3
    (10 votes)
  • 32%
    All 4!
    (13 votes)
40 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will a Blue Jay hit a homer into the short right porch?

This poll is closed

  • 85%
    You bet!
    (17 votes)
  • 15%
    Sadly no
    (3 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How many innings will Jose Berríos pitch tonight?

view results
  • 7%
    0-3
    (3 votes)
  • 33%
    4-5
    (13 votes)
  • 43%
    6
    (17 votes)
  • 15%
    7+
    (6 votes)
39 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.

