Springer Gets 5 Hits, Jays Thump Yankees

Blue Jays 9 Yankees 2

There is nothing I like more than beating the Yankees. I’d trade a child for a sweep.

I’m not sure what was the most surprising part of that game.

A great start from Jose Berrios.

Our bats showing up.

Yusei Kikuchi pitching a scoreless inning.

Our defense made just one error in 9 innings.

On the offensive side, George Springer went 5 for 5 (he now has 1005 career hits), scoring twice and driving in one. Hazel told us that John said he was more valuable on the bench than on the field. No, no....he is more important on the field. It isn’t even close.

We had 13 hits (or two weeks of playing the Orioles worth of hits). Vladimir Guererro hit a 3-run homer. Alejandro Kirk and Teoscar Hernandez had 2 hits each. The only Jays not to get a hit were Santiago Espinal (who has been clubbing the ball lately) and Whit Merrifield, but they both took a walk.

We scored 9, but it could have easily been more.

José Berríos, who seems to have two modes, great or awful, was great. 6.2 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk and 9 (!) strikeouts. He was fun to watch. Berríos made our one error, a bad throw to the plate on a ground ball.

Anthony Bass got the last out of the seventh.

Yusei Kikuchi pitched the eighth, giving up a four-pitch walk and then a ground ball single (a bit of bad luck, if it was a few feet closer to second, it would have been a double play). After that, it was strikeout, fly out, strikeout. This relief role might suit him.

And Jordan Romano, who hadn’t pitched since last Saturday, pitched the ninth on 10 pitches. I saw complaining about him coming into the game, but he’s got to get game action.

Jays of the Day: Springer (.191 WPA), Vlad (.143) and Berrios (.117).

No one gets the “Other Award” (which I think we’ll keep as the new name.

Tomorrow we have one of the incredibly stupid Apple + games (and if you are near Calgary, Minor Leaguer and I and some others are going over to Red Rock Bar and Grill for the game, we’ll try to find a way to watch it. Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.16) goes against Jameson Taillon (11-3, 3.95). Maybe we can get double-digit runs?

I like nothing better than a Jays win or a Yankees loss when we merge the two....let’s just say I couldn’t be a happier blogger.