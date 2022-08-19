 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #118: Blue Jays at Yankees

By Kate Stanwick
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Moar winning, please Blue Jays!

Here are tonight’s lineups. Springer is out after fouling a ball off his knee last night.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS YANKEES
Lourdes Gurriel - LF DJ LeMahieu - 1B
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Aaron Judge - CF
Alejandro Kirk - DH Anthony Rizzo - DH
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Josh Donaldson - 3B
Bo Bichette - SS Andrew Benintendi - LF
Matt Chapman - 3B Gleyber Torres - 2B
Whit Merrifield - CF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS
Cavan Biggio - 2B Oswaldo Cabrera - RF
Danny Jansen - C Kyle Higashioka - C
Kevin Gausman - RHP Jameson Taillon - RHP

Poll

Will a Blue Jay hit a homer into the short right porch tonight?

view results
  • 0%
    Heck yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Sadly no
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Kevin Gausman be the Wizard of Gaus tonight?

view results
  • 0%
    You bet
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Nah
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which will the Jays have more of tonight?

view results
  • 0%
    Nice defensive plays
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Errors
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.

