Jays Beat Yankees Again

Blue Jays 4 Yankees 0

Minor Leaguer, Tom M and @theninjagreg, my wife and my middle boy watched tonight’s game at the bar, so you aren’t getting a real recap.

The bartender at Red Rock was nice enough to put the game up on a TV for us here, using his Apple + account.

We got a run on a Merrifield ground out and two runs on a Teoscar Hernandez home run.

Alejandro Kirk went 3 for 4. Good to see him hitting again.

Kevin Gausman was terrific for 7 innings, with just 4 hits and 1 walk, with 7 strikeouts over 7 innings. It is a fair question to ask if he could have gone further. He came out at 86 pitches. But John is with the players and sees stuff we don’t.

Yimi Garcia and Jordan Romano gave us an inning each. Romano pitched around a catchers interference call.

Jays of the Day: Gausman (.355), Biggio (.108) and Hernandez (.106).

No one gets the Other Award.

Tomorrow we have a 1:00 start. Mitch White (1-3, 3.71) vs. Gerrit Cole (.9-5, 3.30). We’ll likely be watching at a bar again tomorrow, so again don’t expect a recap.