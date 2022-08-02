Deadline Day Open Thread

The Jays haven’t made a deadline deal yet. There are all sorts of rumours that they were in on Castillo and in on Montas. And that they have talked about Juan Soto. I just read someone suggesting Bo Bichette would have to be part of a trade for Soto, which would be interesting.

And there is a lot of talk about Noah Syndergaard, which seems much more possible to me. Beyond that, I’m still expecting a couple of relievers to be added.

It is an interesting spot for the Jays. They talk about wanting to be a contender for years, so it is hard to imagine that they want to be sending away one of their top prospects. When you have the number one prospect in baseball, that is who every team will ask about.

And Jon Morosi is telling us:

#BlueJays have interest in Ian Happ, whose ability to play center field is valuable in light of George Springer's recent injury. @MLBNetwork @Sportsnet — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022

Happ is one of those guys I always like to get in OOTP Baseball because he plays center field and second base, two spots I always seem to need.

There were a lot of moves yesterday:

The Brewers traded Josh Hader to the Padres for reliever Taylor Rogers, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, and pitching prospect Robert Gasser. A weird trade since both teams are in a playoff spot.

The Yankees got Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino from the A’s and Scott Effross from the Cubs. Pitching prospects JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk and Luis Medina and infield prospect Cooper Bowman go to the A’s. Pitcher Hayden Wesneski goes to the Cubs.

The Astros got Trey Mancini from the Orioles and Jayden Murray from the Rays. The Rays got outfielder Jose Siri from the Astros. The Orioles got Seth Johnson from the Rays and Chayce McDermott from the Astros.

Astros got Christian Vazquez from the Red Sox for Enmanuel Valde and Wilyer Abreu.

The Red Sox got old friend Reese McGuire from the White Sox for Jake Diekman. And Red Sox also got Tommy Pham for cash.

Atlanta did a bunch of deals, getting Jake Odorizzi from the Astros for Will Smith. And Ehire Adrianza from the Nationals for Trey Harris. And Robbie Grossman from the Tigers for pitcher Kris Anglin.

The Rays got Garrett Cleavinger from the Dodgers for German Tapia.

Our old friend Joe Musgrove signed a five-year contract with the Padres for $100 million.

The Braves signed Austin Riley to a ten-year extension for $212 million.

The Cardinals traded for Jose Quintana from the Pirates for Johan Oviedo and Malcom Nunez.

I’m sure there were other trades too.

Another one:

Orioles trade Jorge Lopez RHP to the Twins for.....well don’t know yet.