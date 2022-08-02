Jays Trade for Anthony Bass and Zach Pop

Jeff Passan (among others) that the Jays are trading for Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Marlins.

It looks like Jordan Groshans is going to Miami. There might be more.

Bass has a 1.41 ERA in 44.2 innings. He has 10 walks and 45 strikeouts. Batters are hitting .198/.243/.272 against him. He throws mid-90s, but throws his slider 57% of the time.

Pop is from Brampton. He has a 3.60 ERA in 20 innings this year. 2 walks, 14 strikeouts. Batters are hitting .288/.313/.375 against him.

The main player going back to Toronto, per source: right-handed reliever Anthony Bass, who's been dominant this season.



The Blue Jays have been looking for help, and in Bass, they're getting a late-inning complement to Yimi Garcia, Adam Cimber and closer Jordan Romano. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

And the Phillies took Andrew Vasquez from us off waivers.