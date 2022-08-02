 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jays Trade for Anthony Bass and Zach Pop

By Tom Dakers
Miami Marlins v Washington Nationals Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Jeff Passan (among others) that the Jays are trading for Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Marlins.

It looks like Jordan Groshans is going to Miami. There might be more.

Bass has a 1.41 ERA in 44.2 innings. He has 10 walks and 45 strikeouts. Batters are hitting .198/.243/.272 against him. He throws mid-90s, but throws his slider 57% of the time.

Pop is from Brampton. He has a 3.60 ERA in 20 innings this year. 2 walks, 14 strikeouts. Batters are hitting .288/.313/.375 against him.

And the Phillies took Andrew Vasquez from us off waivers.

