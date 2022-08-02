 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameThread Game #103: Blue Jays at Rays

By Kate Stanwick
/ new
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It may be trade deadline day, but we still have a game tonight.

Unfortunately, it’s at the Little Trop of Horrors. At least it’s a short trip.

Here are tonight’s lineups. No Springer, and Gurriel bats leadoff.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RAYS
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Randy Arozarena - DH
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Brandon Lowe - 2B
Alejandro Kirk - C Isaac Paredes - 3B
Bo Bichette - SS Ji-Man Choi - 1B
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Jose Siri - CF
Matt Chapman - 3B David Peralta - LF
Raimel Tapia - CF Christian Bethancourt - C
Danny Jansen - DH Luke Raley - RF
Santiago Espinal - 2B Taylor Walls - SS
Kevin Gausman - RHP Drew Rasmussen - RHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

view results
  • 0%
    0
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    1
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Both!
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Kevin Gausman be more Wizard of Gaus-y today?

view results
  • 0%
    You bet
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Sadly no
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will something weird and inexplicable happen tonight?

view results
  • 0%
    Seems inevitable
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Nah
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over).

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...