Jays Get Mitch White From Dodgers

Not a name we were drolling over but the Jays have picked up Mitch White from the Dodgers.

He’s 27, pitched in 15 games, 10 starts for the Dodgers. He has a 3.70 ERA in 56 innings, 51 hits, 19 walks and 47 strikeouts.

Looks like someone who could be long man/swing man. If the need a starter, he could be the choice or he could be a long man in the pen

Source: The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring right-hander Mitchell White from the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor-league pitchers. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 2, 2022

Looks like the Phillies are getting Syndergaard. I’m don’t know that I would have rather had Noah over White.

Jays are also getting Alex De Jesus from the Dodgers. He played A-ball for the Dodgers hitting .259/.398/.483

Nick Frasso and Moise Brito are going to LA