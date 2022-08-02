Jays Trade for Whit Merrifield

The Jays have traded for Whit (only one t, and hopefully at least one shot) Merrifield.

Merrifield was hitting .240/.290/.352 with 6 home runs, 30 walks, 61 strikeouts and 15 steals.

He’s been mostly playing second base this year but can play center and the corner outfield spots. He must be taking Zimmer’s spot.

I wonder if this means George Springer’s injury is more serious than we have been told. Springer isn’t playing today, and reporters said that Otto Lopez is in Tampa.

Whit told reporters that since the Royals weren't winning, he wasn’t going to get vaccinated, but he must have now, or the Jays wouldn’t have traded for him.

He’s a similar player to Ian Happ, though likely a bit better defensively in the outfield.

Samad Taylor and Max Castillo go to KC. Sorry to see Taylor go.

Also, today, Anthony Banda was DFAed.