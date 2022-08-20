Saturday Bantering: No Springer Today

Once again, George Springer is out of the lineup, Raimel Tapia leads off, Jackie Bradley Jr. plays center field.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES Raimel Tapia - LF DJ LeMahieu - DH Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Andrew Benintendi - LF Alejandro Kirk - DH Aaron Judge - CF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Anthony Rizzo - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Josh Donaldson - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Gleyber Torres - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B Oswaldo Cabrera - RF Danny Jansen - C Jose Trevino - C Jackie Bradley - CF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Mitch White - RHP Gerrit Cole - RHP

If you were interested, Bradley Zimmer went 1 for 4 with the Phillies yesterday, with a double.

Ray Bala, in the Star, has a nice story on Dalton Pompey playing for the Guelph Royals of the Intercounty Baseball League.

After being released by the Los Angeles Angels last summer, he has been determined to make this season a memorable one. “I didn’t want to go out like that, and I decided for myself that when Guelph reached out to me that it was something I needed to do for myself,” Pompey said. “(You want to) go out, play the way you want to play and enjoy your last year of playing. I just wanted to end my career on a high note.”

It is Nate Pearson's 26th birthday, today.

Apparently, he’s going to be throwing off a mound soon, so, with any luck at all, we might see him in our bullpen before the end of the season (not that Nate ever gets ‘any luck at all’.

Sometimes when guys have injury issues when they are young, they do well later in their career, so we can be hopeful.

Tim Mayza is starting a rehab assignment today. I’m amazed that he’s playing so soon after the shoulder dislocation. He won’t need more than one or two appearances.

I didn’t notice that Vlad got his 500th hit yesterday, but then we didn’t have sound for the game yesterday. 500 hits in 461 games.