GameThread Game #120: Blue Jays at Yankees

I remember last year when Minor Leaguer was here, and we watched the Jays sweep the Yankees in a four game series at Yankee Stadium. It’s super nice to have that happen again (minus no Minor Leaguer being here).

Go get ‘em, boys.

Here are this afternoon’s lineups.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES Lourdes Gurriel - LF Andrew Benintendi - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Aaron Judge - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Anthony Rizzo - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - DH DJ LeMahieu - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Gleyber Torres - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Oswaldo Cabrera - SS Whit Merrifield - RF Aaron Hicks - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B Jose Trevino - C Jackie Bradley - CF Marwin Gonzalez - RF Alek Manoah - RHP Nestor Cortes - LHP

Poll Will the Jays complete the 4 game sweep? You bet

It’s inevitable vote view results 78% You bet (45 votes)

21% It’s inevitable (12 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many innings will Alek Manoah pitch tonight? 0-3

4-5

6

7+ vote view results 1% 0-3 (1 vote)

12% 4-5 (8 votes)

60% 6 (39 votes)

26% 7+ (17 votes) 65 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will a Blue Jay hit a homer into the front right porch? You bet

Not today vote view results 80% You bet (38 votes)

19% Not today (9 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

