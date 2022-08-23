Jays Roster Move: Mayza Back, Pop to Buffalo

I didn’t think Mayza would be back this season. Glad to be wrong. He’s back from the IL, after the rather scary separated shoulder.

Tim has a 2.88 ERA in 41 games this season. And he is 5-0, so it will be good to have him back.

Zach Pop is the unlucky one cast off to Buffalo. I’m sad to see him go. He has a 2.70 ERA in 7 appearances, but then just 1 strikeout in 6.2 innings.

On the Red Sox side, Nathan Eovaldi is going on the IL for them.

