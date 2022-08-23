GameThread Game #121: Blue Jays at Red Sox

The Jays are in Boston to take on a familiar foe in the Red Sox. They’ll be facing a pitcher they traded to the Mets for Steven Matz. Let’s hope the Jays can score some runs.

Here are tonight’s lineups. Springer is back, and Jackie Bradley Jr is playing center in a park he’s very familiar with.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX George Springer - DH Tommy Pham - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Alex Verdugo - RF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Xander Bogaerts - SS Alejandro Kirk - C Rafael Devers - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF J.D. Martinez - DH Bo Bichette - SS Christian Arroyo - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Enrique Hernandez - CF Cavan Biggio - 2B Franchy Cordero - 1B Jackie Bradley - CF Kevin Plawecki - C Ross Stripling - RHP Josh Winckowski - RHP

