 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameThread Game #121: Blue Jays at Red Sox

By Kate Stanwick
/ new
Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Jays are in Boston to take on a familiar foe in the Red Sox. They’ll be facing a pitcher they traded to the Mets for Steven Matz. Let’s hope the Jays can score some runs.

Here are tonight’s lineups. Springer is back, and Jackie Bradley Jr is playing center in a park he’s very familiar with.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RED SOX
George Springer - DH Tommy Pham - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Alex Verdugo - RF
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Xander Bogaerts - SS
Alejandro Kirk - C Rafael Devers - 3B
Teoscar Hernandez - RF J.D. Martinez - DH
Bo Bichette - SS Christian Arroyo - 2B
Matt Chapman - 3B Enrique Hernandez - CF
Cavan Biggio - 2B Franchy Cordero - 1B
Jackie Bradley - CF Kevin Plawecki - C
Ross Stripling - RHP Josh Winckowski - RHP

Poll

How many games will the Jays win in this series?

view results
  • 0%
    0
    (0 votes)
  • 6%
    1
    (3 votes)
  • 37%
    2
    (16 votes)
  • 55%
    All 3!
    (24 votes)
43 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Josh Winckowski have a quality start against his OG team?

view results
  • 12%
    Sadly yes
    (5 votes)
  • 87%
    Nah, we got this
    (34 votes)
39 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will a Blue Jay hit a homer over the green monster?

view results
  • 83%
    You bet
    (36 votes)
  • 16%
    Sadly no
    (7 votes)
43 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...