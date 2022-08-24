Jays Score 8 in the 3rd, Beat the Red Sox

Blue Jays 9 Red Sox 3

Ross Stripling and 8-run third inning was all the Jays needed today.

The third inning was fun:

Jackie Bradley Jr. started things off with a double.

We had groundouts from George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero.

Lourdes Gurriel doubled, Bradley scored.

Alejandro Kirk walked.

George Springer singled to center (Enrique Hernandez misjudged the ball (or something), he should have had a fairly easy catch). Gurriel scored.

Bo Bichette singled, loading the bases.

Matt Chapman walked, bringing in Kirk.

Cavan Biggio singled home Hernandez and Bichette.

Bradley walked in his second at-bat of the inning.

Springer looped one into right, and Rob Refsnyder dove for it, coming up short, turning a single into a bases-clearing triple.

Vlad ground out. He made the second and third out of the inning.

And it was 8-0.

Ross Stripling was great again. Maybe not as great as his last start, but 6 innings, 6 hits, 1 earned, 1 walk and 6 strikeouts. He came out of the game at 86 pitches, looking strong. I thought he could have gone longer, but it is August, saving a few bullets for September is not a bad idea. Especially with the team up by 7.

Yusei Kikuchi had a rough time in his second relief outing, walking 3 and hitting a batter, while getting just two outs. He could have been out of the inning. He got the perfect double play ground ball, but Chapman’s throw to Cavan Biggio was low. Cavan did make the catch and got the force at second, but rushed the throw to first and threw wide of the bag.

At first the run was unearned because the runner scored because of the overthrow, but the hit batter and walk that followed would have scored the run without the overthrow.

Of course, it is one of the dumbest lines in the rule book that cost him the earned run. The line “you can’t assume a double play” is one I don’t like. Once you get that out at second, you are no longer “assuming a double play”. You are assuming the throw from second to first should be easy enough to make. But such is baseball. Some rules are dumb.

Anyway, Kikuchi had a really rough time.

David Phelps got the last out of the seventh and pitched a quick eight. It surprised me that he came out again for the ninth (not that there was any reason he shouldn’t have), and he had some troubles, giving up 3 singles and an earned run, getting two outs.

Trevor Richards got the last out of the game.

We got our 9th run in the seventh inning. Bichette crushed a double down the right-field line (111.6 MPH). Nice to see him pull a fastball. He scored on a Bradley single.

We had 13 hits on the day. 7 extra-base hits, 5 doubles and 2 triples. No home runs today.

Everyone in the lineup had a hit, except for Kirk (who took 2 walks). Springer (triple), Guerrero (two doubles, one that was just a couple of feet short of a home run to dead center, listed at 406 feet and 108.8 MPH), Bichette (double), Chapman (triple) and Bradley (double).

The Jays have the six hardest hit balls of the game, and nine hit at 105 MPH or harder.

Jays of the Day: Chapman (.123 WPA) was the only one over .1. Let’s give one to Stripling too (.041) because he was great on the WPA was low because of all the runs scored. We’ll give honourable mention to Springer, Gurriel, Hernandez, Biggio and Bradley.

No one gets the Other Award.

Reese McGuire pitched the ninth for the Red Sox, getting a clean inning, only the second clean inning of the game for Red Sox pitching.

Tomorrow Jose Berrios (9-5, 5.39) goes up again TBD for the Red Sox.