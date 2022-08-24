Wednesday Bantering: 2023 Blue Jays Schdule

MLB has announced the 2023 schedule. It is a little different than in the past. It is a ‘more balanced’ schedule. Not totally balanced, but every team will play against every team next year.

We will have 13 games against each of the Jays' AL rivals, down from 19 (I’m all for fewer games at Tropicana). But they will play all the NL teams once (three games each) and our ‘natural interleague rival’ four games.

Opening Day is March 30th. We play the Cardinals in St. Louis and continue to Kanas City and Anaheim to make a ten-game road trip to start the season. The first home stand starts on April 11th, hosting the Tigers and the Rays (at the newly renovated Rogers Centre) before another six-game trip against the Astros and Yankees.

You can check out the whole schedule here. Or you can read the tiny print in this tweet:

On July 1st, we are home against the Red Sox for Canada Day and will be in Chicago for the Fourth of July against the White Sox.

The All-Star game is July 11th, and we start the second half at home against the Diamondbacks and the Padres.

Our season ends with a six-game home stand against the Yankees and, finishing with, the Rays, with the last regular season game on October 1st.

Take a look at the schedule and let us know what road trips we should plan. For those of us in Western Canada, the annual ‘home games’ in Seattle happen from July 21st to the 23rd a weekend series.

Tonight’s lineup, with Springer in at DH. Bradley plays again, and Merrifield plays second facing Rich Hill (5-5, 4.68).