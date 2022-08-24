GameThread Game #122: Blue Jays at Red Sox

Are the Jays doing one of those things where they win a lot of games after losing a lot of games?

I hope so.

Here are tonight’s lineups. Resident Fenway Park expert Jackie Bradley Jr gets the start in center.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX George Springer - DH Rob Refsnyder - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Alex Verdugo - LF Lourdes Gurriel - LF J.D. Martinez - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Rafael Devers - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Enrique Hernandez - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Franchy Cordero - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Bobby Dalbec - SS Whit Merrifield - 2B Reese McGuire - C Jackie Bradley - CF Jarren Duran - CF Jose Berrios - RHP Brayan Bello - RHP

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible,” but these days, it’s also, “please debate about baseball and not the coronavirus or vaccines.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead, he would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here. And if the Jays taught us anything on Opening Day, it’s that they’re always still in it (so please, no “Game Over” comments until the game is actually over.