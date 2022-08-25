 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Bantering: Jays Stuff

By Tom Dakers
Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blu Jays Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

There isn’t much for Jays' news today.

Starters for the Angels’ series are set:

  • Friday: Mitch White vs. Reid Detmers
  • Saturday: Alek Manoah vs. Shohei Ohtani
  • Sunday: Ross Stripling vs. Tucker Davidson

Today’s lineup. George Springer makes it into the lineup for the third straight day, which almost seems like some sort of record for the season. He’s having a great August, hitting .552/.581/.724 and has a hit in his 8 games.

Raimel Tapia, Danny Jansen and Santiago Espinal each get a start. Espinal’s been hitting well of late, the other two not.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RED SOX
George Springer - DH Tommy Pham - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Rafael Devers - 3B
Lourdes Gurriel - LF J.D. Martinez - DH
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Xander Bogaerts - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Christian Arroyo - 2B
Matt Chapman - 3B Rob Refsnyder - RF
Raimel Tapia - CF Reese McGuire - C
Santiago Espinal - 2B Bobby Dalbec - 1B
Danny Jansen - C Jarren Duran - CF
Kevin Gausman - RHP Kutter Crawford - RHP

FanGraphs has the Jays at a 95.7% chance of making the playoffs. I wish I was that confident, but until they clinch, I’m not going to feel confident. They are so hot or cold this year. When they are playing well, they can beat anyone. When they aren’t, I figure I could find 9 guys in my neighbourhood who could sweep them in a 4-game series.

Let’s have a poll:

Poll

How confident are you that the Jays will make the playoffs?

view results
  • 0%
    Extremely confident
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Fairly confident
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Not confident but hopeful
    (0 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now

