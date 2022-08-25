Thursday Bantering: Jays Stuff

There isn’t much for Jays' news today.

Starters for the Angels’ series are set:

Friday: Mitch White vs. Reid Detmers

Saturday: Alek Manoah vs. Shohei Ohtani

Sunday: Ross Stripling vs. Tucker Davidson

If you want a laugh at the Yankees’ expense:

Joey Gallo has a 1.067 OPS as a Dodger. It is the highest mark of any player traded at the deadline with his new team. — Rowan Kavner (@RowanKavner) August 25, 2022

Today’s lineup. George Springer makes it into the lineup for the third straight day, which almost seems like some sort of record for the season. He’s having a great August, hitting .552/.581/.724 and has a hit in his 8 games.

Raimel Tapia, Danny Jansen and Santiago Espinal each get a start. Espinal’s been hitting well of late, the other two not.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RED SOX George Springer - DH Tommy Pham - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Rafael Devers - 3B Lourdes Gurriel - LF J.D. Martinez - DH Teoscar Hernandez - RF Xander Bogaerts - SS Bo Bichette - SS Christian Arroyo - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Rob Refsnyder - RF Raimel Tapia - CF Reese McGuire - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Bobby Dalbec - 1B Danny Jansen - C Jarren Duran - CF Kevin Gausman - RHP Kutter Crawford - RHP

FanGraphs has the Jays at a 95.7% chance of making the playoffs. I wish I was that confident, but until they clinch, I’m not going to feel confident. They are so hot or cold this year. When they are playing well, they can beat anyone. When they aren’t, I figure I could find 9 guys in my neighbourhood who could sweep them in a 4-game series.

Let’s have a poll: