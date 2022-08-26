Friday Bantering: 3 Angels on Restricted List

Happy Friday and Happy Jays Return Home Day.

Mitch White almost has to go 5-6 innings in today’s game, considering the state of the Jays bullpen. I kind of expected some moves today, but nope. Unless they are going to announce something later.

There are three Angels players who aren’t making the trip to Toronto for reasons of ‘we did our own research’:

Taylor Ward

Aaron Loup

Ryan Tepera

Ward is having a good season, hitting .261/.351/.447 with 17 home runs, playing mostly right-field. Loup has a 4.05 ERA in 51 games, with 18 walks and 48 strikeouts (and 6 hit batters). Tepera has a 3.80 ERA in 46 games, 18 walks and 33 strikeouts.

The Mariners have signed Julio Rodriguez to a long extension. It is complicated. The least he could make is $120 over the next eight seasons, including this one. After seven years, the Mariners has to decide to ‘extend’ him by either eight years or ten years. What those years would be worth depends on how Rodriguez votes in MVP voting. At minimum, he would get eight years and $120 million more, at most ten years and $350 million more.

If the Mariners don’t exercise their option, Rodriguez has a five-year player option worth $90 million,

If the team doesn’t pick up their option and Rodriguez declines his option, he would be a free agent the winter before his age 30 season.

And there is a full no-trade clause.

If you want to read through how MVP voting can affect his contract, Jeff Passan has a thread on Twitter:

THREAD: There’s a lot to digest on Julio Rodríguez’s extension with Seattle, per ESPN sources. The deal could be for 8, 13, 16 or 18 years. It guarantees Rodriguez $210 million. If it maxes out, it will be the largest ever: $470 million. The details are important. Here they are. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2022

And there is more, if the Mariners decline his option and he takes his option, his five-year option $90 million could become five years at $125.5 million depending on All-Star games and Silver Slugger awards. It is very complicated:

Club option minimum 8/200 if J-Rod receives no MVP votes first 8 years. Here’s how it escalates:



Top 10 MVP 2/3 times, 8/240.



Top 10 MVP 4 times, 8/260.



MVP win and top 5 one other time or top 5 three times with no win, 8/280.



Two MVPs or four top 5s without winning, 10/350. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 26, 2022

Dear Blue Jays Front Office.....Get on the phone with Vlad Guerrero Jr. and his agent. Today.

George Springer will likely play with Team Puerto Rico for the WBC.

MASSIVE WBC NEWS FOR TEAM PR



Per Carlos Baerga, Blue Jays CF George Springer has shown a lot of interest in playing for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. They are hoping his commitment will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/1GWFVWCdt4 — Shawn (@Shawn_Spradling) August 26, 2022

Bryce Harper is back in the lineup for the Phillies after two months on the IL.

And an All-Star team of MLB players are going to go to Korea to play KBO stars from November 9th to 16th.

Today’s lineups. Springer is in again. Kirk catches. Merrifield plays center. Espinal second base: