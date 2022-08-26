GameThread Game #133: Angels at Blue Jays

The Jays are welcoming the Angels and two of the best players into baseball into town.
The Angels will be down three players, including two old friends:
Replaced by OF Ryan Aguilar, RHP José Marte, RHP Gerardo Reyes.— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 26, 2022
Aguilar and Reyes were added to the 40-man for this weekend but they do not need to be DFA’d if the Angels want to send them back after the weekend.
Here are tonight’s lineups. Trout and Ohtani bat 2nd and 3rd.
Today's Lineups
|ANGELS
|BLUE JAYS
|David Fletcher - 2B
|George Springer - DH
|Mike Trout - CF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Shohei Ohtani - DH
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Luis Rengifo - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Mike Ford - 1B
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Matt Thaiss - C
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Jo Adell - LF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Ryan Aguilar - RF
|Whit Merrifield - CF
|Andrew Velazquez - SS
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Reid Detmers - LHP
|Mitch White - RHP
Poll
How many games will the Jays win in this series?
-
12%
0
-
12%
1
-
39%
2
-
36%
All 3!
Poll
Which Blue Jay will have the best start?
-
6%
White
-
29%
Manoah
-
64%
Stripling
Poll
How many home runs will Ohtani hit in this series?
-
19%
0
-
38%
1
-
25%
2
-
16%
3 or more
