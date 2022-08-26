 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #133: Angels at Blue Jays

By Kate Stanwick
Toronto Blue Jays (6) Vs. Boston Red Sox (5) at Fenway Park, 10 Innings Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Jays are welcoming the Angels and two of the best players into baseball into town.

The Angels will be down three players, including two old friends:

Here are tonight’s lineups. Trout and Ohtani bat 2nd and 3rd.

Today's Lineups

ANGELS BLUE JAYS
David Fletcher - 2B George Springer - DH
Mike Trout - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Shohei Ohtani - DH Lourdes Gurriel - LF
Luis Rengifo - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C
Mike Ford - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Matt Thaiss - C Bo Bichette - SS
Jo Adell - LF Matt Chapman - 3B
Ryan Aguilar - RF Whit Merrifield - CF
Andrew Velazquez - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B
Reid Detmers - LHP Mitch White - RHP

