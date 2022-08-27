GameThread Game #125: Angels at Blue Jays

The Jays are looking to bounce back from their loss last night with a hype worthy match-up between Shohei Ohtani and Alek Manoah.

Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups ANGELS BLUE JAYS David Fletcher - 2B George Springer - CF Mike Trout - CF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Shohei Ohtani - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Luis Rengifo - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Mike Ford - 1B Cavan Biggio - 1B Jo Adell - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Ryan Aguilar - RF Raimel Tapia - LF Max Stassi - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Andrew Velazquez - SS Jackie Bradley - RF Shohei Ohtani - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

GO JAYS GO!

