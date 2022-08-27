Saturday Bantering: Springer Plays CF

Today’s lineup. George Springer is playing CF. Vlad DHes. Cavan Biggio plays first and hits fifth (????). No Teoscar or Lourdes. I guess they are buying into Ohtani’s reverse splits.
Today's Lineups
|ANGELS
|BLUE JAYS
|David Fletcher - 2B
|George Springer - CF
|Mike Trout - CF
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Shohei Ohtani - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Luis Rengifo - 3B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Mike Ford - 1B
|Cavan Biggio - 1B
|Jo Adell - LF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Ryan Aguilar - RF
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Max Stassi - C
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Andrew Velazquez - SS
|Jackie Bradley - RF
|Shohei Ohtani - RHP
|Alek Manoah - RHP
I’m enjoying Sportsnet showing game three of the 1992 World Series.
Can use the thread to talk about the game.
Loading comments...