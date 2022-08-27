Saturday Bantering: Springer Plays CF

Today’s lineup. George Springer is playing CF. Vlad DHes. Cavan Biggio plays first and hits fifth (????). No Teoscar or Lourdes. I guess they are buying into Ohtani’s reverse splits.

Today's Lineups ANGELS BLUE JAYS David Fletcher - 2B George Springer - CF Mike Trout - CF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Shohei Ohtani - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Luis Rengifo - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Mike Ford - 1B Cavan Biggio - 1B Jo Adell - LF Matt Chapman - 3B Ryan Aguilar - RF Raimel Tapia - LF Max Stassi - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Andrew Velazquez - SS Jackie Bradley - RF Shohei Ohtani - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

I’m enjoying Sportsnet showing game three of the 1992 World Series.

Can use the thread to talk about the game.