Saturday Bantering: Springer Plays CF

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Today’s lineup. George Springer is playing CF. Vlad DHes. Cavan Biggio plays first and hits fifth (????). No Teoscar or Lourdes. I guess they are buying into Ohtani’s reverse splits.

Today's Lineups

ANGELS BLUE JAYS
David Fletcher - 2B George Springer - CF
Mike Trout - CF Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Shohei Ohtani - DH Alejandro Kirk - C
Luis Rengifo - 3B Bo Bichette - SS
Mike Ford - 1B Cavan Biggio - 1B
Jo Adell - LF Matt Chapman - 3B
Ryan Aguilar - RF Raimel Tapia - LF
Max Stassi - C Santiago Espinal - 2B
Andrew Velazquez - SS Jackie Bradley - RF
Shohei Ohtani - RHP Alek Manoah - RHP

I’m enjoying Sportsnet showing game three of the 1992 World Series.

Can use the thread to talk about the game.

